Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £90.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 405.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.49. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 556.05 ($7.26).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.91%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

