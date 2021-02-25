Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $40.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

