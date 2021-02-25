Credit Suisse Group Lowers Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) to Neutral

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HNORY opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. Harvey Norman has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. Its franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

