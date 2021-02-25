Credit Suisse Group Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $80.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE:SNAP opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.