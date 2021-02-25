Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.63 ($11.33).

ETR ENI opened at €9.57 ($11.26) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €12.31 ($14.48). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

