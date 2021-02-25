Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,437 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of R stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.94. 5,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.