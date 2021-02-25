Credit Suisse AG Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,027,000 after purchasing an additional 454,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 361,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

ECOL traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,227. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

