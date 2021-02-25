Credit Suisse AG Has $3.16 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,679.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

EVTC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 10,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

