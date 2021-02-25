Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,717 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

BECN traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,043. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,440. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.