Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,593 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WORK. Cowen downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 901,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.02 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $60,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,701.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,476. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

