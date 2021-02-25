Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,968,000 after purchasing an additional 96,399 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $50,540,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.62. 58,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

