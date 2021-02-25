Crabel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 585,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,293. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

