CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Up 7.4%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $20.24. 1,476,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,123,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $269.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.