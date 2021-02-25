Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.14

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

