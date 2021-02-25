Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.