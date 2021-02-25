Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covestro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

