CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.89.

In other CountPlus news, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,640.00 ($49,028.57).

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

