CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.83-11.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-1.945 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.83-11.03 EPS.

CoStar Group stock traded down $24.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $811.42. 11,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,956. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $902.76 and its 200-day moving average is $872.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

