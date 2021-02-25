Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Costa Group stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Costa Group has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.12.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

