Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.67.

LUN stock opened at C$15.10 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 65.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 294,990 shares of company stock worth $1,659,318.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.