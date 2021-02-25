CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CORESTATE Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of CCAP opened at €13.35 ($15.71) on Wednesday. CORESTATE Capital has a fifty-two week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a fifty-two week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $342.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.46.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

