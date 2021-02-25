CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

CORR stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

