Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) (CVE:CDB) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) (CVE:CDB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.25, but opened at C$1.40. Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 8,015 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17.

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

