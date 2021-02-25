Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

