Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,449 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CTB opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

