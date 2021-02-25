Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Hits $2.30 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $86,970.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

