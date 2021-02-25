Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Washer sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $169,196.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,172.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,650 shares of company stock valued at $440,449. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

