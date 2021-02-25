Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 42,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,362. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

