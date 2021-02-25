Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 42,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,362. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

