Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Issues Earnings Results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CNST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 81,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,353. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,089. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.