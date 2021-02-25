ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

