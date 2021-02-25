CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $217.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.18 million. CONMED reported sales of $214.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $999.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

CNMD opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3,159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $129.18.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $1,382,344.00. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,433. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CONMED by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $20,689,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in CONMED by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CONMED by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.