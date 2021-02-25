Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Down to $1.24

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.06. Conformis shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 24,954 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,693 shares of company stock worth $54,641. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 668,880 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

