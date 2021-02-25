Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 122.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMTL shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $725.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

