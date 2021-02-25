Comparing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 5.86 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -24.86 Oblong $12.83 million 2.98 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eventbrite and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40 Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential downside of 38.70%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38% Oblong -84.63% -78.87% -44.30%

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Oblong on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

