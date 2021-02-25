Comparing C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) & Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Capitala Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems -743.46% N/A -1,106.03% Capitala Finance -118.60% 1.74% 0.53%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for C-Bond Systems and Capitala Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Capitala Finance 1 0 0 0 1.00

Capitala Finance has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 86.33%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Volatility & Risk

C-Bond Systems has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and Capitala Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 29.64 -$7.24 million ($0.08) -0.97 Capitala Finance $44.03 million 1.01 -$27.65 million $4.80 3.43

C-Bond Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capitala Finance. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitala Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Capitala Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of C-Bond Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Capitala Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capitala Finance beats C-Bond Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company serves primarily to glass industry. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

