Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Separately, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 395,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,137. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

