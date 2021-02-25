Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $4.10

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $4.10 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 53.67% from the stock’s current price.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

CYH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 20,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 207,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

