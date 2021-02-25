Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE:CYH opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 207,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

