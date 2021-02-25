Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,642,413 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

