Comerica Bank Reduces Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WNS were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

WNS stock opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $78.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

