Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 946,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 866,340 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

