Columbia Property Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a payout ratio of 1,050.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.