Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%.

Shares of CLNC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,908. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

CLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

