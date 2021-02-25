Colony Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,876 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the typical volume of 244 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Capital stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

