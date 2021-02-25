Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.45 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $55.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,562,000 after acquiring an additional 213,080 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

