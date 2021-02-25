Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.45 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.
NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $55.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.