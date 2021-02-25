Coca-Cola Amatil Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:CCL)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$8.67.
About Coca-Cola Amatil
