CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.70 on Thursday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CME Group by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,174,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 54,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.