Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Trading Up 6.8%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $5.82. 534,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 534,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.13% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.