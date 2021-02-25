Clement Munroe Best III Sells 11,000 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BECN opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $173,000.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

