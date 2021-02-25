Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $13.59. 9,638,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,415,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNE. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

